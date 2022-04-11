How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Live Online on April 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, April 11, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, NBC Sports Philadelphia, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

If you live outside those areas, you can watch the game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets game won’t be available since it is on FS1 (Fox Sports 1).

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Phillies start 3-game series at home against the Mets

New York Mets (2-1) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (2-1)

Philadelphia; Monday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (0-0); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -147, Mets +127; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the New York Mets to start a three-game series.

Philadelphia had an 82-80 record overall and a 47-34 record in home games last season. The Phillies slugged .408 as a team last season with three extra base hits per game.

New York had a 77-85 record overall and a 30-51 record on the road last season. The Mets batted .239 as a team in the 2021 season with a .706 OPS.

INJURIES: Phillies: Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Odubel Herrera: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Sherriff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Reed: 10-Day IL (side), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)