MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Live Online on April 13, 2022: Streaming Viewing Options

On Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Phillies and Mets play in series rubber match

New York Mets (3-2) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (3-2)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (0-0); Phillies: Aaron Nola (1-0, 6.00 ERA, .67 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -117, Mets -102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Philadelphia went 82-80 overall and 47-34 at home last season. The Phillies scored 4.5 runs per game in the 2021 season while giving up 4.6.

New York went 77-85 overall and 30-51 on the road a season ago. The Mets pitching staff averaged 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.1 runs per game in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Phillies: Corey Knebel: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Odubel Herrera: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Sherriff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Taijuan Walker: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: day-to-day (arm), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Reed: 10-Day IL (side), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)