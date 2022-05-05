How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Live Online on May 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Phillies play the Mets in first of 4-game series

New York Mets (18-8, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (11-14, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (0-0, .00 ERA, .57 WHIP, five strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (1-3, 3.90 ERA, .94 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -147, Mets +125; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the New York Mets on Thursday to start a four-game series.

Philadelphia has an 8-7 record in home games and an 11-14 record overall. The Phillies are 5-9 in games when they have allowed a home run.

New York has an 18-8 record overall and a 9-5 record at home. The Mets have a 15-2 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Thursday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Mets are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber ranks second on the Phillies with 10 extra base hits (three doubles and seven home runs). Odubel Herrera is 5-for-19 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso is second on the Mets with nine extra base hits (four doubles and five home runs). Luis Guillorme is 4-for-14 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .223 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Mets: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Trevor May: 15-Day IL (tricep), Sean Reid-Foley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)