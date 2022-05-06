How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Live Online on May 6, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, May 6, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Phillies enter matchup against the Mets on losing streak

New York Mets (19-8, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (11-15, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (4-0, 2.61 ERA, .81 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (2-1, 2.93 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -140, Phillies +119; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to end a four-game slide when they take on the New York Mets.

Philadelphia is 11-15 overall and 8-8 at home. The Phillies have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .409.

New York has a 19-8 record overall and a 9-5 record at home. Mets hitters are batting a collective .256, which ranks second in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the eighth time these teams match up this season. The Mets hold a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has four doubles, seven home runs and 16 RBI while hitting .195 for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 10-for-38 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Francisco Lindor ranks third on the Mets with nine extra base hits (four doubles and five home runs). Pete Alonso is 11-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .239 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Mets: 7-3, .256 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Nicholas Castellanos: day-to-day (right wrist), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Trevor May: 15-Day IL (tricep), Sean Reid-Foley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)