How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Doubleheader Live Online on May 8, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the New York Mets. The doubleheader is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Phillies host New York Mets, look to break home slide

New York Mets (19-8, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (11-15, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Chris Bassitt (3-2, 2.61 ERA, .94 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Phillies: Zach Eflin (1-2, 5.25 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -115, Phillies -105; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the New York Mets looking to stop their three-game home slide.

Philadelphia is 11-15 overall and 8-8 at home. The Phillies have the third-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .409.

New York is 19-8 overall and 9-5 at home. The Mets rank 10th in the NL with 23 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

The teams play Sunday for the eighth time this season. The Mets are ahead 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 RBI for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 7-for-28 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Francisco Lindor leads New York with five home runs while slugging .423. Pete Alonso is 11-for-38 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .239 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Mets: 7-3, .256 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Trevor May: 15-Day IL (tricep), Sean Reid-Foley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)