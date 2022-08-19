How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on August 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, August 19, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and WCAU, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on WCAU, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Phillies start 4-game series at home against the Mets

New York Mets (76-43, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (65-52, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Chris Bassitt (10-7, 3.27 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (8-9, 3.07 ERA, .93 WHIP, 165 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -125, Mets +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the New York Mets to begin a four-game series.

Philadelphia is 65-52 overall and 32-26 at home. Phillies pitchers have a collective 3.70 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL.

New York has a 76-43 record overall and a 36-24 record on the road. The Mets have the 10th-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .409.

Friday’s game is the 16th time these teams match up this season. The Mets hold an 11-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins has 21 doubles, two triples and 26 home runs for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 11-for-38 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Starling Marte has 20 doubles, four triples and 14 home runs for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 10-for-36 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .268 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Mets: 6-4, .242 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Bryce Harper: 60-Day IL (thumb), Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (ankle), Corey Knebel: 15-Day IL (lat), Kyle Schwarber: day-to-day (calf), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Eduardo Escobar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Taijuan Walker: day-to-day (back), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (side), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (groin), Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (illness), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)