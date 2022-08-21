 Skip to Content
How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Live Online on August 21, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. While in New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
SportsNet NY≥ $89.99---
NBC Sports Philadelphia----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SportsNet NY and NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SportsNet NY and NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY and NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 35 Top Cable Channels

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies play in game 4 of series

New York Mets (78-44, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (66-54, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jose Butto (0-0); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (8-5, 4.30 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -118, Mets -101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia has a 66-54 record overall and a 33-28 record in home games. The Phillies have a 49-22 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

New York is 78-44 overall and 38-25 in road games. The Mets are 27-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the 19th time this season. The Mets lead the season series 13-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Realmuto has 18 doubles, four triples and 13 home runs for the Phillies. Rhys Hoskins is 10-for-40 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 17 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 84 RBI while hitting .273 for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 15-for-35 with five doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .254 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Mets: 5-5, .223 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Bryce Harper: 60-Day IL (thumb), Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (ankle), Corey Knebel: 15-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Eduardo Escobar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Taijuan Walker: day-to-day (back), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (side), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (groin), Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (illness), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

