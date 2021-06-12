How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on June 12, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees

In New York, the game is available on WPIX (the local CW affiliate in NY), which is available to stream with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

This is one of 21 games that will be airing on Amazon Prime Video for Prime Members in the New York Metro area, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial.

Prime members in New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey areas will get access to all 21 Yankees games on Prime Video. These will be simulcasts of games produced by YES for airing on PIX11 and other over-the-air partners for Yankees telecasts.

The games will feature Amazon’s exclusive X-Ray technology, which allows fans using Android, iOS mobile and Fire TV to view live in-game stats, team and player details and real-time play-by-play details as they are streaming.

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You can also watch NBC Sports Philadelphia on fuboTV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (1-4, 5.09 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Phillies: Vince Velasquez (2-1, 4.33 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies +111, Yankees -128; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Zack Wheeler. Wheeler went eight innings, giving up zero runs on four hits with 12 strikeouts against Atlanta.

The Phillies are 19-12 on their home turf. Philadelphia has slugged .385 this season. J.T. Realmuto leads the club with a .475 slugging percentage, including 14 extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Yankees are 16-14 on the road. The New York pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 3.45, Jordan Montgomery leads the staff with a mark of 4.00.