How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on March 31, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

