How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees Spring Training Game Live Online on February 25, 2023: TV Channels & Streaming
On Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST, the Philadelphia Phillies face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to Hulu Live TV
In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.
Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Hulu Live TV.
Phillies Season Preview
