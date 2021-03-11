How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees Spring Training on March 11, 2021 Live Online For Free
On Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST, the Philadelphia Phillies face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees
- When: Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia+
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In the Philadelphia area, you can stream Phillies games all season long on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV
If you are a Yankees fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.
If you want to stream YES Network all season long, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry YES Network – this is your only option to stream Yankees games all year long.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NBC Sports Philadelphia+
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•