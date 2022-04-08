 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Philadelphia Phillies Opening Day Game Live Online on April 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, April 8, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, WCAU, and MLB Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Oakland Athletics

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on WCAU, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

In Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Nationally the game will be streaming on MLB Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Philadelphia Phillies vs. Oakland Athletics game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialFree TrialFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports California≥ $89.99---
WCAU (NBC)--
MLB Network≥ $89.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: MLB Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and MLB Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and MLB Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: MLB Network

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Oakland Athletics vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Phillies open season at home against the Athletics

Oakland Athletics vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia; Friday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (0-0); Phillies: Aaron Nola (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies begin the season at home against the Oakland Athletics.

Philadelphia had an 82-80 record overall and a 47-34 record in home games last season. The Phillies averaged 8.0 hits per game last season while batting a collective .240.

Oakland had an 86-76 record overall and a 43-38 record in road games last season. The Athletics averaged 3.0 extra base hits per game, including 1.2 home runs.

INJURIES: Phillies: Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: None listed.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.