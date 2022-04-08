How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Philadelphia Phillies Opening Day Game Live Online on April 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 8, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, WCAU, and MLB Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Oakland Athletics

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on WCAU. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California.

Nationally the game will be streaming on MLB Network.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Philadelphia Phillies vs. Oakland Athletics game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online.

Oakland Athletics vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Phillies open season at home against the Athletics

Oakland Athletics vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia; Friday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (0-0); Phillies: Aaron Nola (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies begin the season at home against the Oakland Athletics.

Philadelphia had an 82-80 record overall and a 47-34 record in home games last season. The Phillies averaged 8.0 hits per game last season while batting a collective .240.

Oakland had an 86-76 record overall and a 43-38 record in road games last season. The Athletics averaged 3.0 extra base hits per game, including 1.2 home runs.

INJURIES: Phillies: Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: None listed.