How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Oakland Athletics Game Live Online on April 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels/Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Oakland Athletics

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. Oakland Athletics. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

Oakland Athletics vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Athletics try to avoid series sweep against the Phillies

Oakland Athletics (0-2) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (2-0)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Daulton Jefferies (0-0); Phillies: Zach Eflin (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -212, Athletics +175; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies meet the Oakland Athletics looking to sweep their three-game series.

Philadelphia went 82-80 overall and 47-34 in home games a season ago. The Phillies slugged .408 as a team last season with three extra base hits per game.

Oakland went 86-76 overall and 43-38 on the road a season ago. The Athletics scored 4.6 runs per game while giving up 4.2 last season.

INJURIES: Phillies: Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Odubel Herrera: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Sherriff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (sprained ucl), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (right elbow stress reaction), James Kaprielian: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

