How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on August 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming Options

On Friday, August 26, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and WCAU, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Pirates look to stop losing streak in matchup with the Phillies

Pittsburgh Pirates (47-77, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (70-55, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson (2-7, 5.74 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Phillies: Bailey Falter (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -292, Pirates +239; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates are looking to stop their five-game skid with a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia is 70-55 overall and 37-29 in home games. The Phillies are 31-11 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Pittsburgh has a 21-41 record on the road and a 47-77 record overall. The Pirates are 32-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Phillies are ahead 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 17 doubles, a triple and 35 home runs while hitting .213 for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 15-for-43 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 14 doubles, three triples and 20 home runs while hitting .254 for the Pirates. Kevin Newman is 12-for-39 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .287 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Pirates: 2-8, .220 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (forearm), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (tricep), Bryce Harper: 60-Day IL (thumb), Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (ankle), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Colin Holderman: day-to-day (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)