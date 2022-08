MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on August 27, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. While in Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Pirates aim to break 5-game road losing streak, play the Phillies

Pittsburgh Pirates (47-78, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (71-55, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Tyler Beede (1-3, 4.13 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (8-5, 4.30 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -272, Pirates +221; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will attempt to stop a five-game road slide when they visit the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia has a 71-55 record overall and a 38-29 record at home. The Phillies have a 40-17 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Pittsburgh has a 21-42 record on the road and a 47-78 record overall. The Pirates have a 36-19 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Phillies hold a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins has 23 doubles, two triples and 26 home runs for the Phillies. Bryson Stott is 9-for-28 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Ben Gamel has 18 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 8-for-39 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .274 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Pirates: 2-8, .211 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (forearm), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (tricep), Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (ankle), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Colin Holderman: day-to-day (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)