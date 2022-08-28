 Skip to Content
How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on August 28, 2022: TV/Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. While in Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Pirates look to break road skid, take on the Phillies

Pittsburgh Pirates (47-79, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (72-55, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Roansy Contreras (3-4, 3.86 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (8-8, 3.77 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -302, Pirates +244; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will aim to end a six-game road slide when they face the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia is 72-55 overall and 39-29 at home. The Phillies have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .422.

Pittsburgh has a 47-79 record overall and a 21-43 record in road games. The Pirates are 10th in the NL with 124 total home runs, averaging one per game.

The teams match up Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Phillies are up 6-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 18 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs and 73 RBI while hitting .213 for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 14-for-42 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 14 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 48 RBI for the Pirates. Rodolfo Castro is 9-for-31 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .279 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Pirates: 2-8, .217 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 38 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (forearm), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (tricep), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Colin Holderman: day-to-day (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

