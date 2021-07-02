How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online Without Cable on July 2, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 2, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Chris Paddack (4-5, 4.09 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) Phillies: Zack Wheeler (6-4, 2.20 ERA, .96 WHIP, 130 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and San Diego will square off on Friday.

The Phillies are 22-15 on their home turf. Philadelphia is slugging .386 as a unit. Bryce Harper leads the club with a .512 slugging percentage, including 23 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

The Padres are 19-19 in road games. The San Diego pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.25, Joe Musgrove paces the staff with a mark of 2.73.