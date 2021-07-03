How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online Without Cable on July 3, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, NBC Sports Philadelphia, and Fox Sports 1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (7-2, 2.44 ERA, .94 WHIP, 115 strikeouts) Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-6, 4.20 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies +139, Padres -160; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres will take on the Phillies Saturday.

The Phillies are 23-15 on their home turf. Philadelphia has slugged .384 this season. Travis Jankowski leads the team with a mark of .591.

The Padres have gone 19-20 away from home. The San Diego offense has compiled a .238 batting average as a team this season, Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .302.

The Phillies won the last meeting 4-3. Ranger Suarez secured his fourth victory and Didi Gregorius went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Philadelphia. Austin Adams took his second loss for San Diego.