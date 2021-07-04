MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres Live Online Without Cable on July 4, 2021: TV Streaming

On Sunday, July 4, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, NBC Sports Philadelphia, and TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (3-3, 0.00 ERA) Phillies: Vince Velasquez (3-2, 4.22 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies +114, Padres -132; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres will take on the Phillies Sunday.

The Phillies are 24-15 on their home turf. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .307 this season, led by Jean Segura with a mark of .374.

The Padres are 19-21 on the road. San Diego has slugged .398 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a .695 slugging percentage, including 42 extra-base hits and 26 home runs.

The Phillies won the last meeting 4-2. Zach Eflin secured his third victory and Rhys Hoskins went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Philadelphia. Yu Darvish took his third loss for San Diego.