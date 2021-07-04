 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres Live Online Without Cable on July 4, 2021: TV Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, July 4, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, NBC Sports Philadelphia, and TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (3-3, 0.00 ERA) Phillies: Vince Velasquez (3-2, 4.22 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies +114, Padres -132; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres will take on the Phillies Sunday.

The Phillies are 24-15 on their home turf. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .307 this season, led by Jean Segura with a mark of .374.

The Padres are 19-21 on the road. San Diego has slugged .398 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a .695 slugging percentage, including 42 extra-base hits and 26 home runs.

The Phillies won the last meeting 4-2. Zach Eflin secured his third victory and Rhys Hoskins went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Philadelphia. Yu Darvish took his third loss for San Diego.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports San Diego≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports San Diego≥ $84.99------
NBC Sports Philadelphia----
TBS--

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and TBS + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia and TBS + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia and TBS + 30 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TBS + 15 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.