How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on May 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the San Diego Padres.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Phillies take on the Padres in first of 3-game series

San Diego Padres (22-13, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (17-18, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (0-0); Phillies: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies begin a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

Philadelphia is 17-18 overall and 9-9 at home. Phillies hitters have a collective .431 slugging percentage to lead the NL.

San Diego is 10-7 in home games and 22-13 overall. The Padres are 7-4 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with nine home runs while slugging .634. Jean Segura is 16-for-32 with a double, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Jurickson Profar has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 RBI for the Padres. Luke Voit is 5-for-21 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .283 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Padres: 6-4, .226 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Zach Eflin: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)