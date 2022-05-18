MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on May 18, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Padres face the Phillies with 1-0 series lead

San Diego Padres (23-13, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (17-19, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (0-0); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (1-3, 4.26 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -150, Padres +128; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres meet the Philadelphia Phillies leading the series 1-0.

Philadelphia is 17-19 overall and 9-10 at home. The Phillies have hit 44 total home runs to rank third in the NL.

San Diego has gone 10-7 at home and 23-13 overall. The Padres have a 14-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 27 RBI for the Phillies. Jean Segura is 14-for-32 with a double, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado leads San Diego with seven home runs while slugging .576. Luke Voit is 5-for-21 with two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .269 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Padres: 6-4, .230 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)