How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on May 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and WCAU, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego). In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on WCAU.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on WCAU, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Phillies and Padres square off in series rubber match

San Diego Padres (23-14, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (18-19, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (3-1, 4.62 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (3-1, 4.10 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -121, Padres +102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres play on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Philadelphia is 18-19 overall and 10-10 at home. The Phillies have gone 7-4 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

San Diego has a 23-14 record overall and a 10-7 record at home. The Padres have a 14-2 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams play Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with nine home runs while slugging .634. Rhys Hoskins is 14-for-43 with a double, five home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has a .353 batting average to lead the Padres, and has eight doubles and seven home runs. Eric Hosmer is 11-for-41 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .256 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Padres: 5-5, .226 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)