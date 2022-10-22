How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies NLCS Game 4 Live Online on October 22, 2022: Streaming & TV Channels

On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres

In San Diego, Philadelphia, and Nationally, the game is streaming on FOX, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Sling TV (in select markets, including Philadelphia and Los Angeles), Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres game won’t be available since it is on TBS.

However, during the MLB playoffs, you can watch using the MLB App when you authenticate with your TV Everywhere credentials.

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Phillies lead Padres 2-1 heading into NLCS Game 4

San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (7-7, 4.33 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Phillies: Bailey Falter (6-4, 3.86 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -111, Padres -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres meet in Game 4 of the NLCS. The Phillies are ahead 2-1 in the series.

Philadelphia has an 87-75 record overall and a 47-34 record at home. The Phillies have gone 56-14 in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Diego is 89-73 overall and 45-36 in road games. Padres hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Saturday is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The Phillies have a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 21 doubles, three triples and 46 home runs for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 14-for-35 with four doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 37 doubles, a triple and 32 home runs for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth is 10-for-40 with a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .220 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Padres: 6-4, .230 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)