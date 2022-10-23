 Skip to Content
San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies ALCS Game 5 Streaming: How to Watch Live on October 23, 2022 on TV

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on FS1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres

In Philadelphia, San Diego, and nationally the game will be streaming on FS1, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres game won’t be available since it is on FS1.

However, during the MLB playoffs, you can watch using the MLB App when you authenticate with your TV Everywhere credentials.

Phillies vs. Padres Game 4 Recap

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: FS1 + 24 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 + 32 Top Cable Channels

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Phillies bring 3-1 NLCS lead into Game 5 against Padres

San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (16-8, 3.10 ERA, .95 WHIP, 197 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 163 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -140, Padres +118; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies square off against the San Diego Padres on Sunday in Game 5 of the NLCS. The Phillies lead the series 3-1 and will move on to the World Series with a victory.

Philadelphia is 87-75 overall and 47-34 in home games. The Phillies have a 54-21 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Diego is 89-73 overall and 45-36 in road games. The Padres are 70-19 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the 12th time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 7-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm is fifth on the Phillies with a .278 batting average, and has 23 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 31 walks and 72 RBI. Bryce Harper is 16-for-39 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado leads San Diego with 32 home runs while slugging .531. Trent Grisham is 7-for-32 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 8-2, .239 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Padres: 5-5, .229 batting average, 4.08 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Phillies: Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

