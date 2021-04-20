How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies Streaming Live Online on April 20, 2021: TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Jean Segura is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Philadelphia readies to play San Francisco.

The Phillies are 7-3 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia has slugged .359 this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with a .571 slugging percentage, including six extra-base hits.

The Giants are 5-5 on the road. The San Francisco pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 2.71, Kevin Gausman leads the staff with a mark of 2.46.

The Giants won the last meeting 2-0. Gausman earned his first victory and Brandon Belt went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for San Francisco. Chase Anderson took his second loss for Philadelphia.