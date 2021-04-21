 Skip to Content
How to Stream Phillies vs. Giants Live Online on April 21, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Bay Area≥ $84.99---
NBC Sports Philadelphia----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports Philadelphia + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports Philadelphia + 26 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports Philadelphia + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 35 Top Cable Channels

