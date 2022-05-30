 Skip to Content
How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on May 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, May 30, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Bay Area≥ $89.99---
NBC Sports Philadelphia----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 35 Top Cable Channels

San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Phillies host the Giants to open 3-game series

San Francisco Giants (25-21, third in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (21-27, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (5-1, 3.54 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (3-2, 3.94 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -113, Giants -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the San Francisco Giants to start a three-game series.

Philadelphia is 11-13 in home games and 21-27 overall. The Phillies are 15-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Francisco is 25-21 overall and 12-10 on the road. Giants hitters are batting a collective .249, which ranks sixth in the NL.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 28 extra base hits (17 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs). Garrett Stubbs is 3-for-6 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Mike Yastrzemski has a .298 batting average to rank second on the Giants, and has 10 doubles and four home runs. Thairo Estrada is 11-for-28 over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .230 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Giants: 3-7, .251 batting average, 6.34 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (wrist), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

