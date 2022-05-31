How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on May 31, 2022: Streaming Options/TV

On Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. While in San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Phillies aim to stop 4-game slide, play the Giants

San Francisco Giants (26-21, third in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (21-28, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jakob Junis (2-1, 2.76 ERA, .95 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (4-3, 4.74 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -131, Giants +111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies head into a matchup against the San Francisco Giants after losing four games in a row.

Philadelphia is 21-28 overall and 11-14 in home games. The Phillies have a 3-10 record in games decided by one run.

San Francisco is 26-21 overall and 13-10 in road games. Giants hitters have a collective .406 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the NL.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has 10 home runs, 13 walks and 32 RBI while hitting .305 for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 11-for-42 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Wilmer Flores has 10 doubles, five home runs and 27 RBI for the Giants. Evan Longoria is 9-for-31 with a double, five home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .225 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Giants: 4-6, .244 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (wrist), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)