MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on June 1, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. While in San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Gonzalez leads Giants against the Phillies after 4-hit game

San Francisco Giants (27-21, third in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (21-29, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (4-4, 3.60 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (2-4, 3.56 ERA, .94 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -122, Giants +103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take on the Philadelphia Phillies after Luis Gonzalez had four hits on Tuesday in a 7-4 win over the Phillies.

Philadelphia has a 21-29 record overall and an 11-15 record in home games. Phillies pitchers have a collective 4.07 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

San Francisco has gone 14-10 in road games and 27-21 overall. The Giants have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .407.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 11 home runs while slugging .410. Bryce Harper is 13-for-43 with four doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Joc Pederson has four doubles and 12 home runs while hitting .277 for the Giants. Evan Longoria is 9-for-28 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .227 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Giants: 5-5, .247 batting average, 5.54 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Jean Segura: day-to-day (right hand), Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (wrist), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)