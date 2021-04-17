MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cardinals vs. Phillies Live Online on April 17, 2021: Streaming/Cable/Satellite

On Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

The Cardinals send Kwang Hyun Kim (0-0, 0.00 ERA), against the Phillies Matt Moore (0-0, 7.56 ERA, 2.04 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

The Phillies finished 19-13 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia hit 82 total home runs and averaged 8.3 hits per game last season. The Cardinals finished 16-15 in road games in 2020. St. Louis hit .234 as a team and averaged 2.2 extra base hits per game last year.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Philadelphia leads the season series 1-0.