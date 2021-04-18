 Skip to Content
How to Watch Phillies vs. Cardinals Streaming Online on April 18, 2021: TV Channels

On Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The season series is tied 1-1. John Gant (0-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) pitches for the Cardinals, while Aaron Nola (0-1, 3.45 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) pitches for the Phillies.

The Phillies went 19-13 on their home field in 2020. Philadelphia averaged 8.3 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 82 total home runs last year. The Cardinals went 16-15 on the road in 2020. St. Louis averaged 6.8 hits per game last year, batting .234 as a team.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Midwest≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Midwest≥ $84.99------
NBC Sports Philadelphia----

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 26 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 31 Top Cable Channels

