How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on July 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Cardinals visit the Phillies to begin 3-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (43-35, second in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (40-37, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (5-5, 2.57 ERA, .96 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Phillies: Bailey Falter (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -147, Phillies +125; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies start a three-game series at home against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

Philadelphia is 20-19 in home games and 40-37 overall. The Phillies have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .247.

St. Louis has a 43-35 record overall and a 19-19 record on the road. Cardinals hitters have a collective .321 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in MLB play.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos has 17 doubles and eight home runs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 10-for-40 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with 19 home runs while slugging .630. Juan Yepez is 11-for-35 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .223 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by two runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .245 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Connor Brogdon: 10-Day IL (covid), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Nolan Gorman: day-to-day (hand), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Jack Flaherty: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Genesis Cabrera: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)