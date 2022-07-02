How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on July 2, 2022: TV/Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Cardinals play the Phillies after Arenado hit for the cycle

St. Louis Cardinals (43-36, second in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (41-37, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (0-0); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (4-3, 4.48 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -132, Cardinals +112; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals meet the Philadelphia Phillies after Nolan Arenado hit for the cycle against the Phillies on Friday.

Philadelphia has a 41-37 record overall and a 21-19 record in home games. Phillies hitters have a collective .316 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

St. Louis has a 43-36 record overall and a 19-20 record on the road. The Cardinals have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .321.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber is second on the Phillies with 35 extra base hits (12 doubles and 23 home runs). Rhys Hoskins is 8-for-30 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with a .344 batting average, and has 25 doubles, 19 home runs, 41 walks and 65 RBI. Arenado is 16-for-41 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .228 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .255 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Connor Brogdon: 10-Day IL (covid), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Nolan Gorman: day-to-day (hand), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Jack Flaherty: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Genesis Cabrera: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)