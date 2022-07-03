MLB TV Guide: How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on July 3, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 3, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which is available with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals

When: Sunday, July 3, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

In St. Louis, Philadelphia, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Phillies square off against the Cardinals in series rubber match

St. Louis Cardinals (44-36, second in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (41-38, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (6-5, 3.07 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (6-4, 2.89 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -138, Cardinals +118; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Philadelphia is 41-38 overall and 21-20 at home. The Phillies have a 19-7 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

St. Louis has a 44-36 record overall and a 20-20 record on the road. The Cardinals have a 33-7 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 12 doubles, 23 home runs and 51 RBI for the Phillies. Rhys Hoskins is 9-for-33 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 19 home runs, 41 walks and 65 RBI while hitting .346 for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 16-for-41 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Connor Brogdon: 10-Day IL (covid), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Jack Flaherty: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Genesis Cabrera: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)