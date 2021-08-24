 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online Without Cable on August 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (1-1, 3.64 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) Phillies: Ranger Suarez (5-4, 1.47 ERA, .96 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies +104, Rays -121; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Lowe and the Rays will take on the Phillies Tuesday.

The Phillies are 36-25 on their home turf. Philadelphia is hitting a collective batting average of .237 this season, led by Jean Segura with an average of .295.

The Rays are 36-25 in road games. Tampa Bay has slugged .421 this season. Brandon Lowe leads the team with a .501 slugging percentage, including 52 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.

The Rays won the last meeting 6-2. Josh Fleming secured his fifth victory and Mike Zunino went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Tampa Bay. Zach Eflin registered his fifth loss for Philadelphia.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Sun≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Sun≥ $84.99------
NBC Sports Philadelphia----

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.