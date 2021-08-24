How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online Without Cable on August 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (1-1, 3.64 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) Phillies: Ranger Suarez (5-4, 1.47 ERA, .96 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies +104, Rays -121; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Lowe and the Rays will take on the Phillies Tuesday.

The Phillies are 36-25 on their home turf. Philadelphia is hitting a collective batting average of .237 this season, led by Jean Segura with an average of .295.

The Rays are 36-25 in road games. Tampa Bay has slugged .421 this season. Brandon Lowe leads the team with a .501 slugging percentage, including 52 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.

The Rays won the last meeting 6-2. Josh Fleming secured his fifth victory and Mike Zunino went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Tampa Bay. Zach Eflin registered his fifth loss for Philadelphia.