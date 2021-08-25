MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online Without Cable on August 25, 2021: Streaming

On Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (7-4, 4.43 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) Phillies: Zack Wheeler (10-8, 2.78 ERA, .98 WHIP, 194 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -130, Rays +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays travel to face the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

The Phillies are 36-26 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .312 this season, led by Bryce Harper with a mark of .395.

The Rays are 37-25 on the road. Tampa Bay is slugging .420 as a unit. Nelson Cruz leads the team with a slugging percentage of .518.

The Rays won the last meeting 3-1. JT Chargois earned his third victory and Brett Phillips went 1-for-2 for Tampa Bay. Archie Bradley registered his second loss for Philadelphia.