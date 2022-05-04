MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Live Online on May 4, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest). In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Rangers try to sweep 2-game series against the Phillies

Texas Rangers (9-14, fifth in the AL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (11-13, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (0-2, 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (1-3, 5.79 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -175, Rangers +148; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers and the Philadelphia Phillies square off on Wednesday for the second game of a two-game series. The Rangers won the first, 6-4.

Philadelphia has an 8-6 record at home and an 11-13 record overall. The Phillies have hit 26 total home runs to rank seventh in MLB play.

Texas has a 4-9 record at home and a 9-14 record overall. The Rangers have a 0-3 record in games decided by one run.

The teams play Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber is second on the Phillies with 10 extra base hits (three doubles and seven home runs). Bryce Harper is 9-for-37 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Adolis Garcia has four doubles, a triple and four home runs while hitting .207 for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 10-for-38 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .227 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .203 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Patton: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)