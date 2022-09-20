How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on September 20, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Phillies take on the Blue Jays in first of 2-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (83-64, second in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (80-66, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (8-4, 2.94 ERA, .99 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (10-6, 4.45 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -120, Phillies +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies begin a two-game series at home against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Philadelphia has a 44-31 record in home games and an 80-66 record overall. The Phillies are 44-19 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Toronto is 40-32 on the road and 83-64 overall. The Blue Jays have a 63-31 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams square off Tuesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 20 doubles, two triples and 39 home runs for the Phillies. Brandon Marsh is 11-for-30 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 29 home runs while slugging .490. Bo Bichette is 15-for-40 with six doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .252 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Blue Jays: 6-4, .256 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nicholas Castellanos: 10-Day IL (oblique), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (forearm), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Alejandro Kirk: day-to-day (hip), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)