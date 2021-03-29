Spring Training TV Guide: How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays on March 29, 2021 Live Online

On Monday, March 29, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial to fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

If you are a Blue Jays fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.