How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on June 5, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

On Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joe Ross (2-5, 5.40 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Phillies: Spencer Howard (0-1, 5.56 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -130, Nationals +112; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Zack Wheeler. Wheeler went 7 1/3 innings, surrendering two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts against Washington.

The Phillies are 13-16 against NL East teams. Philadelphia is averaging 3.9 RBI per game this season. Rhys Hoskins leads the team with 34 total runs batted in.

The Nationals are 9-11 against teams from the NL East. Washington ranks fifth in the MLB in hitting with a .249 batting average, Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .312.

The Nationals won the last meeting 2-1. Max Scherzer recorded his fifth victory and Juan Soto went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Washington. Zack Wheeler registered his third loss for Philadelphia.