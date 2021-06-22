How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online Without Cable on June 22, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

On Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (5-4, 0.00 ERA) Phillies: Zack Wheeler (5-3, 2.15 ERA, .92 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Washington will square off on Tuesday.

The Phillies are 17-17 against opponents from the NL East. Philadelphia has a collective on-base percentage of .308, led by J.T. Realmuto with a mark of .386.

The Nationals are 12-14 in division games. The Washington offense has compiled a .248 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the MLB. Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .313.

The Phillies won the last meeting 12-6. Sam Coonrod notched his first victory and Realmuto went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Philadelphia. Kyle Finnegan registered his first loss for Washington.