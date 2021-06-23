MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online Without Cable on June 23, 2021: Streaming

On Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (4-4, 3.33 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Phillies: Vince Velasquez (2-2, 4.44 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -111, Nationals -105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Trea Turner and the Nationals will take on the Phillies Wednesday.

The Phillies are 17-18 against opponents from the NL East. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .308 this season, led by J.T. Realmuto with a mark of .379.

The Nationals are 13-14 against NL East Division opponents. The Washington offense has compiled a .248 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the league. Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .309.

The Nationals won the last meeting 3-2. Max Scherzer earned his sixth victory and Juan Soto went 2-for-5 for Washington. Zack Wheeler took his fourth loss for Philadelphia.