How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online Without Cable on July 26, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, July 26, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joe Ross (5-8, 0.00 ERA) Phillies: Spencer Howard (0-2, 5.11 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -117, Nationals +101; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Washington will face off on Monday.

The Phillies are 29-19 on their home turf. Philadelphia’s lineup has 111 home runs this season, Rhys Hoskins leads the club with 21 homers.

The Nationals are 18-28 on the road. Washington has slugged .417 this season. Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .521.

The Nationals won the last meeting 13-12. Tanner Rainey earned his first victory and Josh Bell went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI for Washington. Hector Neris registered his fourth loss for Philadelphia.

