How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online Without Cable on July 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (4-7, 4.88 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) Phillies: Matt Moore (0-2, 5.79 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -123, Nationals +106; over/under is 10 runs

The Phillies are 30-19 on their home turf. Philadelphia has slugged .399 this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with a .514 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The Nationals are 18-29 in road games. Washington has a collective .257 this season, led by Trea Turner with an average of .320.

The Phillies won the last meeting 6-5. Archie Bradley earned his fifth victory and Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI for Philadelphia. Brad Hand registered his fifth loss for Washington.