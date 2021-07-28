How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Live Online Without Cable on July 28, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-9, 5.71 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Phillies: Zack Wheeler (8-5, 2.37 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 160 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -195, Nationals +168; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals head to take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

The Phillies are 30-20 on their home turf. Philadelphia is slugging .400 as a unit. Bryce Harper leads the team with a .530 slugging percentage, including 36 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Nationals are 19-29 on the road. Washington has slugged .417 this season. Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .521.

The Nationals won the last meeting 6-4. Wander Suero earned his second victory and Juan Soto went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Washington. Matt Moore registered his third loss for Philadelphia.