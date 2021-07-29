How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Doubleheader Live Online Without Cable on July 29, 2021: TV/Streaming

On Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Washington Nationals in a Doubleheader. The games are airing exclusively on MASN and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: TBD Phillies: Zack Wheeler (8-5, 2.37 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 160 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Trea Turner and the Nationals will take on the Phillies Thursday.

The Phillies are 30-20 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia has a collective batting average of .240 this season, led by Jean Segura with an average of .310.

The Nationals are 19-29 in road games. Washington has slugged .417 this season. Trea Turner leads the team with a .521 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Nationals won the last meeting 6-4. Wander Suero secured his second victory and Juan Soto went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Washington. Matt Moore took his third loss for Philadelphia.