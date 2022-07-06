MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on July 6, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Nationals look to stop 6-game skid, play the Phillies

Washington Nationals (29-54, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (43-38, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (6-5, 4.22 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (5-5, 3.13 ERA, .91 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -224, Nationals +185; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals, on a six-game losing streak, take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia has a 43-38 record overall and a 23-20 record in home games. The Phillies have a 24-11 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Washington has a 29-54 record overall and a 15-23 record in road games. The Nationals have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .249.

Wednesday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Phillies hold a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 12 doubles and 25 home runs for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 14-for-37 with three doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

Josh Bell has 12 home runs, 38 walks and 47 RBI while hitting .319 for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 11-for-36 with three doubles, a triple and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .268 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .235 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back), Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Connor Brogdon: 10-Day IL (covid), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (illness), Jackson Tetreault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Juan Soto: day-to-day (calf), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 15-Day IL (ribs), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (pronator), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)