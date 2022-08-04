How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on August 4, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Nationals take on the Phillies after Vargas' 4-hit game

Washington Nationals (36-70, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (56-48, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-3, 3.78 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (5-8, 3.83 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -236, Nationals +195; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the Philadelphia Phillies after Ildemaro Vargas had four hits against the Mets on Wednesday.

Philadelphia is 26-25 in home games and 56-48 overall. The Phillies are 34-8 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Washington is 36-70 overall and 19-30 in road games. The Nationals are 25-12 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Thursday for the ninth time this season. The Phillies are ahead 6-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 13 doubles and 33 home runs for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 19-for-43 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Nelson Cruz has 15 doubles and eight home runs for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 12-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .268 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Nationals: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Erick Fedde: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Tyler Clippard: 15-Day IL (groin), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (biceps), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)