How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on August 5, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, August 5, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals

In Philadelphia, D.C., and Nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

During the 2022 MLB season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Phillies play the Nationals with 1-0 series lead

Washington Nationals (36-71, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (57-48, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (7-7, 4.59 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (6-4, 4.60 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -213, Nationals +175; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies face the Washington Nationals with a 1-0 series lead.

Philadelphia is 57-48 overall and 27-25 at home. The Phillies have a 42-11 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Washington is 19-31 in road games and 36-71 overall. The Nationals have a 25-13 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the 10th time this season. The Phillies are up 7-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins has 20 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 50 RBI while hitting .251 for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 17-for-41 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Keibert Ruiz has a .249 batting average to rank sixth on the Nationals, and has 18 doubles and four home runs. Luis Garcia is 13-for-39 with two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 8-2, .274 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Nationals: 4-6, .265 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Erick Fedde: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Tyler Clippard: 15-Day IL (groin), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)