MLB Streaming Guide: How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on August 7, 2022: Viewing Options

On Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Nationals bring road skid into matchup against the Phillies

Washington Nationals (36-73, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (59-48, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Cory Abbott (0-0, 1.00 ERA, .78 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (7-8, 3.25 ERA, .94 WHIP, 152 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -310, Nationals +250; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will aim to end a four-game road losing streak when they face the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia is 59-48 overall and 29-25 at home. The Phillies have a 42-20 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Washington is 19-33 on the road and 36-73 overall. The Nationals are 25-13 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The Phillies have a 9-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 34 home runs while slugging .495. Rhys Hoskins is 13-for-37 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Luke Voit leads the Nationals with 14 home runs while slugging .425. Luis Garcia is 12-for-35 with two doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 9-1, .288 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Nationals: 2-8, .252 batting average, 6.91 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Erick Fedde: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Tyler Clippard: 15-Day IL (groin), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)